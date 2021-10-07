Unvaccinated NBA players subject to extreme punishments in Canada

The Toronto Raptors are returning to their home city this season after spending last season playing in Florida. That’s not such great news for unvaccinated players.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that NBA players were informed about the harsh penalties unvaccinated players will face in Canada if they do not follow stringent rules.

Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada's Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Canada has travel rules for unvaccinated people that outline guidelines, regulations and punishments. Unvaccinated players are only allowed to leave the team hotel to go to team activities. If they are caught leaving the hotel for other reasons, they could face up to six months in prison and/or $750K in fines.

You can read the entire Canadian policy here.

The subject of player vaccinations has been a big one since players began reporting to camps. The NBPA will not allow the league to impose a player vaccination mandate. However, the NBA and/or local regulations can make the consequences for not getting vaccinated so severe that they can effectively force players to choose between their playing careers and the vaccine. That was the case for Andrew Wiggins, who felt extremely pressured to get the vaccine.