Victor Wembanyama receives a vulgar chant from Knicks fans in Game 3

New York Knicks fans reacted predictably during their team’s first time hosting an NBA Finals game this millennium.

The Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the Finals on Monday. During the first half at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., the local fans put San Antonio’s star center Victor Wembanyama squarely in their crosshairs.

While Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting free throws towards the end of the second quarter, a profane chant from the crowd could be heard on the ABC television broadcast. “F–k you Wemby!” the Knicks fans loudly chanted in unison.

Here is the video.

“FU*K YOU WEMBY” chants at MSG pic.twitter.com/l2x8nYnpHi — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 9, 2026

Wembanyama is the undisputed leader of the Spurs, making him a natural target for ridicule. The seven-footer also did enough on his own merit to earn the ire from Knicks fans on Monday, including by getting away with a dirty play on Jalen Brunson in the first quarter of Game 3 .

The New York faithful definitely made their presence felt in other ways during Monday’s Finals game as well. Before tipoff, Knicks fans went viral for the very harsh reception that they gave to President Donald Trump, who was in attendance at the arena for Game 3.