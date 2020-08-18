Video: Damian Lillard dances to ‘East Oakland Anthem’ during game

Damian Lillard continued his hot play of late with a 34-point performance on Tuesday night, and he was feeling it.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard was the high scorer in his team’s 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Late in the fourth quarter, he was even shown dancing for a few seconds.

"They played an East Oakland anthem, it was only right I go dumb for a sec." Let 'em know @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/y3vBXbyyqi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2020

“They played the East Oakland anthem. So it was only right that I acknowledge the East Oakland anthem and go dumb for a second. And that was it,” Lillard said of his actions after the game. The song he was referring to was Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle.”

Lillard only danced briefly before returning his focus to the game. He continued his hot shooting by going 6-for-13 on threes and a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line. Once again, he proved himself to be the Steph Curry of this year’s season by pulling up from long range and making threes.

THIS WAS THE PLAY. Block by Whiteside and Damian Lillard pulls up from the parking lot. #nbauk #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/SkEdLBY47B — Portland Trail Blazers UK (@BlazersFansUK) August 19, 2020

Lillard has been on fire and now has his No. 8 seeded Blazers up on the top-seeded Lakers.