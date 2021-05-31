Zion Williamson content to stay in small market?

Zion Williamson is definitely an A-list talent, but that does not necessarily mean that he is clamoring to move to an A-list market.

Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported this weekend that the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson may be content to remain in a small market. While Williamson is “genuinely fond” of Madison Square Garden, he is reportedly not intimidated by the challenge of trying to win in a small market.

Williamson, 20, finished his second season with averages of 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He will be eligible for a contract extension in the summer of 2022.

The former Duke star caused a frenzy earlier this year with some gushing comments about Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks. The Pelicans do have work to do to complement Williamson. They finished the year 30-42 and did not even qualify for the play-in tournament. But if they can get their act together, Williamson may not mind sticking around for the long-term, even without the glitz and glamour of a bigger market.