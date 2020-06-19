Zion Williamson’s former agent accidentally sent subpoena to dentist in Indiana

Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent is trying to get the NBA star to testify as part of a high-profile lawsuit, but it does not seem to be going well at all.

The attorneys for Gina Ford, Williamson’s former marketing director, filed a subpoena Wednesday meant to be sent to NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. According to Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, it was instead sent to the offices of Douglas J. Kosek, a dentist in South Bend. The confusion seems to stem from the fact that Kosek started an NCAA LLC in February.

When informed that NCAA headquarters were in Indianapolis and not South Bend, one of Ford’s attorneys, Larry Strauss, responded “Gosh, is that where it is located?”

Another co-attorney, Alvin Pittman, said that the missent subpoena was likely a “clerical error.”

“It must be a clerical error,” Pittman told O’Neil. “We are unaware of everything that gets done. We don’t do all of the typing. Obviously, this is a mistake we need to look into.”

Obviously. This isn’t exactly a huge endorsement of the competence of Ford’s lawyers or the plausibility of her case. She has alleged that Williamson illegally accepted benefits while playing for Duke, including luxury cars and a house. She has even threatened to subpoena Mike Krzyzewski, not to mention Williamson himself.

For now, it’s been ruled that Williamson won’t have to answer any questions under oath for now. If Ford’s lawyers can’t figure out where NCAA headquarters are, he may never have to at this rate.