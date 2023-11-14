 Skip to main content
Zion Williamson frustrated with Pelicans amid losing streak

November 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Zion Williamson in a Pelicans jersey

Dec 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is frustrated with the New Orleans Pelicans amid their losing streak.

The Pelicans got off to a hot start and began the season 4-1. However, they have since lost five in a row, including a 136-124 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Williamson had 18 points in 27 minutes in the loss and expressed clear frustration following the defeat. He said he was trying to trust New Orleans’ new system, which does not appear to be a great fit for him so far.

“Last year, we had a team meeting. We brought up some things I could do better. Especially with buying into the program. It’s tough right now. I’m taking a little back seat right now. And I’m trusting the process. I’m trying my best to buy in right now,” Williamson said.

Williamson has been expressing a similar sentiment over the last few games. He has told reporters that he is trying to fit into more of a facilitator role for the Pelicans. Perhaps that has left him feeling more passive than aggressive in his playing style, which may be unnatural for him.

New Orleans’ offense has been more focused on ball movement this season than in the past.

The Pelicans are in their third season under coach Willie Green. They’re hoping to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Williamson is in the first year of a 5-year, $197 million contract extension with the Pelicans.

