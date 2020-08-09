Zion Williamson says Pelicans’ slow start on elimination game ‘not acceptable’

The New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after a 122-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and some of their players are blaming themselves.

The Pelicans fell behind 17 points in the first half before starting to come back. Zion Williamson said the team’s effort to start the game was “not acceptable.” He also said the lack of effort translated to problems in the second half.

Similarly, guard J.J. Redick said the team began the game “flat” and that they did not have a competitive spirit to open things up.

New Orleans has gone 2-4 so far during the restart in Orlando and has two games remaining — against the Kings and Magic. The NBA reportedly expanded the field of competition in the restart to include the Pelicans for Williamson, but New Orleans wasn’t able to make the most of the chance.

One of the real shames is Redick’s streak of making the playoffs in every NBA season of his career will come to an end.