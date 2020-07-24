Report: Zion Williamson has returned to Orlando bubble

Zion Williamson is officially back in the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans star has returned to the NBA campus in Orlando.

The 20-year-old Williamson had left the bubble over a week ago to attend to an urgent, undisclosed family matter. A recent update given by the Pelicans revealed that Williamson was getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away, which had continued to produce negative results.

The exact length of Williamson’s quarantine period is still to be determined but will be for a minimum of four days, per league protocol. The Pelicans are set to begin the restarted season in six days on July 30 against the Utah Jazz, so Williamson’s status for that game seems very much up in the air.