Zion Williamson limited edition rookie card sells for nearly $100k

It appears Zion Williamson rookie cards are already worth a lot of cash — to some people, at least.

As noted by Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a Williamson rookie card recently sold on eBay for $99,800. The card, at least as depicted on the listing, is both signed and numbered and one of just 99 produced.

Zion Williamson card sells for nearly $100,000, assuming, and this is a big eBay if, the buyer pays it… and the shipping pic.twitter.com/W8jYpr6jJI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2020

Williamson hasn’t even finished his rookie season yet but this is already happening. It certainly bodes well for other collectibles from his rookie year that may prove rare in the future.

How hot a property is Williamson right now? There’s chatter that the NBA is going out of its way to try to get him into the playoffs this year. That’s real star power, for better or worse.