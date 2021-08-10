Look: Fabian Maidana out of fight due to cut below left eye

Errol Spence Jr. isn’t the only fighter to suffer an eye injury recently that resulted in a canceled fight.

Fabian Maidana was set to fight on the Spence-Manny Pacquiao undercard on Aug. 21. He was going to meet Yordenis Ugás in the ring. Unfortunately, Maidana suffered a cut below his left eye in training on Monday.

Maidana’s team shared the following photo.

A second photo showed Maidana with the cut stitched up, and other discoloration around his eye.

Maidana was set to face Ugas. Spence was set to face Pacquiao. But now both Maidana and Spence are unable to fight, so Ugas and Pacquiao will meet in the ring on Aug. 21. Wild how that worked out.