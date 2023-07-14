Northwestern fires its baseball coach too

Days after firing Pat Fitzgerald as their football coach over a hazing scandal, Northwestern fired Jim Foster. Foster was hired in June 2022 had only coached the Northwestern baseball team for one season.

Source: Northwestern has fired baseball coach Jim Foster. Foster had been investigated by NU for allegedly creating a toxic culture in his lone year with the Wildcats, with multiple assistants leaving the program and 15+ players entering the portal, as @DannyParkins reported. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 13, 2023

Foster had been investigated by the school for alleged bullying and creating a toxic environment.

670 The Score’s Danny Parkins reported earlier this week about some of the allegations Foster was facing.

My report on the toxic culture at Northwestern baseball under Jim Foster with quotes from Foster and nine sources. Allegations of racism, sexism, bullying, punishment runs, and more. Awaiting comment from Northwestern. Read it: https://t.co/1I0kV8uo6I — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 10, 2023

Foster’s firing reportedly had already been determined, but the school had more pressing matters with Fitzgerald to address first before handling Foster’s departure.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” athletic director Derrick Gragg said in a statement. “This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”

Prior to being hired by Northwestern, Foster had coached at Army from 2017-2022, winning four straight league titles. Northwestern went 10-40 in their first season under Foster. Several players had entered the transfer portal after the season.