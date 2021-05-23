Video: College baseball announcer loses his mind calling walk-off win

The play-by-play announcer for Charlotte baseball gave a heck of a call to match the incredible finish by the 49ers on Saturday.

Charlotte was hosting UNC Wilmington in their regular season finale. They were leading 6-1 after six innings but surrendered 11 runs in the 7th to fall behind 12-6. They didn’t quit. They scored two in the bottom of the seventh, one in the eighth, and then allowed two more runs in the ninth.

The 49ers were trailing 14-9 in the bottom of the ninth, but that didn’t matter. They scored six straight runs without making an out to come back and win the game.

Knowing the circumstance, you can understand why announcer Jackson Kaplan lost his mind while calling the walk-off win. Take a listen:

CARSON JOHNSON FOR THE WIN!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!! NINERS ALL THE WAY BACK AND SCORE SIX RUNS IN THE NINTH TO WIN THE SERIES AND STUN UNCW!!!!! WOW! #16 Charlotte: 15

UNCW: 14#GoldStandard | #9ATC pic.twitter.com/aOSmWnxHg4 — CHARLOTTE BASEBALL (@CharlotteBSB) May 22, 2021

That was one heck of a call by Kaplan. Well done.

Charlotte is ranked in the top 20 by the Coaches Poll and in the RPI. D1Baseball.com ranks them No. 22. Their announcer easily is top-10 quality after a call like that.

H/T Barstool Sports