Video: DBU hitter embarrassed after pimping flyout to center

A Dallas Baptist player got embarrassed on Monday when he tried to pimp what he thought was a home run.

DBU was facing Virginia in Game 3 of their super regional with a trip to the College World Series at stake. DBU was leading 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning when Andres Sosa led off with a fly ball to center.

Sosa thought for sure he had smashed a home run and began to pimp his hit. There was only one problem: Virginia center fielder Chris Newell robbed him.

Sosa had a big home run in Game 1 of the series and has hit nine this season. The guy should know when he hits one. But maybe this is a lesson not to pimp your home runs. Or, better yet, only do so if it looks like this.

DBU ended up allowing four runs in the bottom of the seventh and lost 5-2.