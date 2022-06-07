Video: Louisville OF did massive pimp job after huge home run

Louisville pulled off a big win over Michigan on Monday, and few people celebrated harder than Cameron Masterman.

Masterman broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning of Louisville’s regional final game against Michigan with a monstrous 2-run home run. After launching the 2-2 pitch, Masterman dropped his bat, raised his arms, and slowly hopped down the first base line to pimp his shot.

Absolute Pimp job for the lead Hearts are Broken in Michigan. OH MY GOODNESS @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/2kJv4J6JkI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2022

Louisville allowed a double in the top of the ninth but then got three outs to end the game at 11-9 and move on to the super regionals.

Masterman began the season hot and had 14 home runs as of late April. But entering the NCAA Tournament, he hadn’t homered since April 26. That all changed in the postseason. Masterman homered in four of Louisville’s five regional games, including the big one against Michigan to help send his team to the next round.

Of course, no post on his big pimp job would be complete without noting the controversial circumstances surrounding the homer. Some fans felt the umpires missed a strike call on a 1-2 pitch to Masterman that was called a ball to make it 2-2. Additionally, many viewers felt the umps blew a call at second base two batters prior to Masterman. Jack Payton doubled to put runners on second and third with two outs. The call was not overturned on a review.

Unbelievable. Just turned the whole game pic.twitter.com/oOcQ6s1wvE — MTWsports (@Neflone) June 6, 2022

Had Payton been called out, Michigan would have escaped the inning leading 9-7. Instead, Louisville hit a 2-run single to tie the game, and then Masterman delivered the 2-run home run to take the lead.

Michigan is up 9-7 with two outs in the 8th. Guy at second is called safe. It goes under review, and he is confirmed safe. Next guy doubles. 1-2 count. Called a ball. Next pitch is a two-run bomb. Louisville leads 11-9 with two outs in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/Dy6mYvT01p — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) June 6, 2022

What a rough blow for Michigan. And what a big win for Louisville.