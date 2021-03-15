Midwest Region of NCAA Tournament has interesting color quirk

The Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament has a very interesting color quirk.

The NCAA Tournament brackets were selected on Sunday. Illinois landed the top seed in the Midwest. There is one thing about Illinois that they share with many other schools in their bracket: they all have orange as their primary color.

Illinois, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Clemson, Syracuse and Oregon State all have orange as their primary color. That makes six of the 16 teams in the bracket. Of course, Syracuse even is nicknamed the “Orange.”

Did the NCAA Tournament organizers plot this to make the bracket the most monochromatic possible? We doubt it. It’s probably just a funny characteristic that will make for some interesting visuals on the court.