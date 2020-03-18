pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Report: NCAA unlikely to grant winter athletes extra eligibility

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

NCAA logo

Anyone holding out hope of seeing their favorite senior college basketball player one last time should probably let go and move on.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is unlikely to grant any extra eligibility to winter athletes who had their seasons cut short by the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Extra eligibility was discussed, but it seems more likely to go to spring athletes who had their entire seasons wiped out. Many basketball players completed their seasons, and it would be a logistical nightmare to try to bring them back for another year. It’s terribly unfortunate for everyone who didn’t get to play in the postseason, but it just doesn’t seem feasible.


