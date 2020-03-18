Report: NCAA unlikely to grant winter athletes extra eligibility

Anyone holding out hope of seeing their favorite senior college basketball player one last time should probably let go and move on.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is unlikely to grant any extra eligibility to winter athletes who had their seasons cut short by the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources: The NCAA is unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility for student athletes who participated in winter sports and had their seasons cut short due to coronavirus. An extra year of eligibility is still in play for student athletes involved with spring sports. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2020

Extra eligibility was discussed, but it seems more likely to go to spring athletes who had their entire seasons wiped out. Many basketball players completed their seasons, and it would be a logistical nightmare to try to bring them back for another year. It’s terribly unfortunate for everyone who didn’t get to play in the postseason, but it just doesn’t seem feasible.