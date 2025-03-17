USC women’s coach feels ‘disrespected’ with No. 1 seed

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team received a No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but their coach Lindsay Gottlieb still was not happy with that outcome.

Gottlieb spoke with reporters after the tournament draw was revealed. She said she felt “disrespected” by USC’s position.

“I never thought I’d be a 1 seed and feel disrespected,” Gottlieb said. “I thought there would be very little chance we would be the four overall No. 1. … but you tell me if you think that bracket that we got should have been the one that it was.”

“Sometimes I don’t understand people who make decisions in women’s college basketball and why they do what they do. And certainly with this committee, I would love to ask the question,” Gottlieb said.

USC’s biggest rival UCLA received the No. 1 overall seed. USC won both of their regular season head-to-head meetings, but the Bruins beat the Trojans to win the Big Ten Tournament, which likely tipped things in their favor. The Bruins went 30-2 this season, while USC was 28-3 with losses to Notre Dame and Iowa in addition to UCLA. Texas (31-3) and South Carolina (30-3) are the other No. 1 seeds.

One of the big issues is that UConn is ranked No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches’ Poll. But they received a No. 2 seed and are in the same region as USC. Though the Trojans received a No. 1 seed, they are set up for arguably the toughest matchup in order to reach the Final Four.

USC will face UNC Greensboro in their first-round game on Saturday.