Sunday, March 8, 2020

Video: Make-A-Wish teen Antonio Sellers emotional after getting game ball from Duke

March 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

This is what sports are all about.

16-year-old Antonio Sellers has been battling brain cancer for a year and is a big basketball fan. The New Jersey teen always wanted to attend a Duke-North Carolina game to watch his beloved Blue Devils play, and his dream came true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Sellers was able to attend Saturday’s 89-76 Duke win over Carolina, and he was given the game ball. His reaction was touching.

Sellers played basketball at Hudson Catholic in New Jersey and was informed on Thursday of the Make-A-Wish plans when he went to a school assembly.

According to NJ.com, Sellers started having painful headaches last year and was taken to the hospital, where a brain tumor was discovered and removed. He has undergone multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy since then, which has affected his speech and hearing. Being able to attend and enjoy Saturday’s game clearly appeared to uplift his spirits.

NJ.com has more on Sellers’ story here.


