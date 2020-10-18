Alabama adds field goal before halftime after referees make correct adjustment

Alabama was able to add a field goal before halftime of their game against Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night after the referees make a correct adjustment.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown and added an extra point to go up 24-17 with 23 seconds left in the first half. Even though they only had 23 seconds left in the quarter, Bama still wanted to add some points.

The Tide ran for 14 yards, then called a timeout. They passed for 14 yards and called their final timeout. Then with 10 seconds left, they threw for a 13-yard completion to the Georgia 34 with three seconds left. Then Bama spiked the ball on their next play.

Time ran to zero on the game clock, which led Georgia to run towards the tunnel for halftime. The play went under review as Nick Saban argued three seconds is the limit to allow enough time for a spike. The correctly officials determined that one second should be left on the clock for Alabama following the spike.

Will Reichard then came on and kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal to close the gap to 24-20 at halftime.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart may have been hoping for a break from the refs, but their reversal was the correct decision.