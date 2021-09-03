Look: Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier attended Zoom class during rain delay

The start to Thursday night’s game between Boise State and UCF at the Bounce House in Florida was delayed due to weather conditions. Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier made the most of the delay by attending a class online. Seriously.

Take a look at this screenshot of Bachmeier in a Zoom class:

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/4j2bPlC7kh — Barstool Broncos (@BarstoolBoise) September 3, 2021

Just in case you don’t believe that is real, Bachmeier even commented in the chat room about the rain delay.

And, yes, Ray Fang is an assistant professor at Boise State, specializing in inequality.

The weather delay lasted nearly three hours, but the game eventually kicked off. And Bachmeier had to bail on his class to focus on football.

Bachmeier is a junior at Boise State and entered 2021 with 15 career touchdown passes. He also is a conscientious student. Cardale Jones would be so offended.