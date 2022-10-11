Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism

Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game.

Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”

Sanders was never going to let that one go. On Tuesday, the Jackson State coach shared a video on social media showing him walking into a team meeting with a custom-made hoodie on. The front read “Who is SWAC???” while the back read “I am SWAC!!”

Early Morning Vibes pic.twitter.com/7oCZo93fJU — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2022

That may well be Sanders’ last word on the subject, but he probably does not need to add anymore. His players were certainly hyped up about it.

Sanders is obviously no stranger to feuds with other coaches. He has also shown a willingness and ability to move on from them, so maybe there is hope for his relationship with Robinson. If not, at least he got to use it to fire up his players.