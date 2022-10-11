 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 11, 2022

Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism

October 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a hat

Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game.

Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”

Sanders was never going to let that one go. On Tuesday, the Jackson State coach shared a video on social media showing him walking into a team meeting with a custom-made hoodie on. The front read “Who is SWAC???” while the back read “I am SWAC!!”

That may well be Sanders’ last word on the subject, but he probably does not need to add anymore. His players were certainly hyped up about it.

Sanders is obviously no stranger to feuds with other coaches. He has also shown a willingness and ability to move on from them, so maybe there is hope for his relationship with Robinson. If not, at least he got to use it to fire up his players.

Article Tags

Deion Sanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus