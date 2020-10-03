Florida adds transfer RB Demarkcus Bowman from Clemson

Florida has picked up a big addition to the program in transfer Demarkcus Bowman.

Bowman, a five-star running back, is leaving Clemson and transferring to the Gators. Bowman is from Lakeland, Fla. and told TigerNet he felt “uncomfortable” being so far from home, so the Florida native put his name in the transfer portal.

On Saturday, we learned that he has chosen the Gators.

Bowman told TigerNet that he chose to play at Clemson so that one of his grandfathers could watch him play. He said that the grandfather was his only family nearby. That was his maternal grandfather, and he died. His paternal grandfather died a month later.

Dabo Swinney has compared Bowman to C.J. Spiller in terms of ability and versatility. According to his stats on MaxPreps, Bowman rushed for 5,172 yards and 70 touchdowns from his sophomore-senior years in high school.