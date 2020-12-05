Indiana QB Jack Tuttle leaves field after hit to head

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle gave Hoosiers fans a scare during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.

Tuttle was shown heading into the locker room early in the fourth quarter with his team leading the Badgers 14-6. Prior to going to the locker room, Tuttle was in the medical tent for an examination, and backup quarterback Dexter Williams was warming up.

Tuttle appeared to get hurt when he was hit by two players after scrambling out of the pocket on a third down. The play in question initially drew a flag for targeting, but that call was changed. Tuttle was 11/18 for 119 yards and two touchdown passes prior to exiting.

Keep in mind that Tuttle is already the backup for Indiana. Michael Penix Jr. is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a leg injury after getting hurt last week against Maryland. This was Tuttle’s first start of the season.

Even though he briefly left the field, Tuttle returned for IU’s next possession without missing any plays.