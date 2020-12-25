RB Jermar Jefferson leaving Oregon State for NFL Draft

Jermar Jefferson is turning pro.

The Oregon State running back announced in a statement on Thursday that he is leaving school to head to the NFL Draft.

Jefferson was a beast despite the limited season. He rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns in six games for the Beavers. He topped 100 yards rushing in five of the six games, including a 226-yard performance in the Civil War against rival Oregon.

As a freshman in 2018, Jefferson rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns.