Jim Harbaugh’s office decor includes shot at Ohio State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is so committed to trolling Ohio State that his office features a funny shot at his main rivals.

Harbaugh hosted linebacker recruit Mantrez Walker on an official visit this weekend, and the class of 2025 recruit posted a picture of him and his family posing with the Michigan coach. Some fans noticed something odd: Harbaugh seemed to have an Ohio State-themed book on his coffee table.

There is a catch. According to Jordan Strack of WTOL 11, the book is called “Everything Great About Ohio State,” and every page is blank.

This man Jim Harbaugh has a book on his coffee table called “everything great about Ohio State” — every page is blank. 🤣 https://t.co/MAoQ3f2jb9 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 22, 2023

That is commitment to the rivalry. Nobody ever doubted Harbaugh’s seriousness about beating Ohio State, but this is just funny.

Harbaugh is clearly hard at work on the recruiting trail now that he has closed the door on an NFL return, at least for now. He is also dealing with some alleged NCAA rules violations that are hanging over him.