Jim Harbaugh’s office decor includes shot at Ohio State

January 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is so committed to trolling Ohio State that his office features a funny shot at his main rivals.

Harbaugh hosted linebacker recruit Mantrez Walker on an official visit this weekend, and the class of 2025 recruit posted a picture of him and his family posing with the Michigan coach. Some fans noticed something odd: Harbaugh seemed to have an Ohio State-themed book on his coffee table.

There is a catch. According to Jordan Strack of WTOL 11, the book is called “Everything Great About Ohio State,” and every page is blank.

That is commitment to the rivalry. Nobody ever doubted Harbaugh’s seriousness about beating Ohio State, but this is just funny.

Harbaugh is clearly hard at work on the recruiting trail now that he has closed the door on an NFL return, at least for now. He is also dealing with some alleged NCAA rules violations that are hanging over him.

Jim Harbaugh Ohio State Football
