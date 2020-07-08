Jim Harbaugh says pandemic derailed contract extension talks

Jim Harbaugh is definitely still in Michigan’s good graces, if his comments on Wednesday are any indication.

The Wolverines head coach said he was close to a contract extension with the school before the COVID-19 pandemic put the discussions on the backburner.

“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” Harbaugh told reporters during a Zoom interview, via Larry Lage of the Associated Press. “It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, that there would be an announcement at some time.

“It was kind of right there last February, where it was being discussed, and then the pandemic hit.”

There have been numerous rumors that Harbaugh is looking at an NFL return in light of his perceived underachievement at Michigan. Harbaugh has shot those down before in no uncertain terms. Assuming he’s telling the truth here, that’s still the case.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has previously said that he would like Harbaugh to retire at Michigan. For all the rumors and speculation about the coach’s future, it seems the school is happy to stand by that.