Video: Jim Harbaugh took on the weight sled at Michigan practice

Jim Harbaugh is renowned for his intense, hands-on head coaching style. So hands-on, in fact, that he’s not afraid to join his players in pushing the weight sled after practice.

Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine tweeted video Friday showing Harbaugh getting after it on the sled following Michigan’s practice. As you’d probably expect, he more than holds his own, too.

Another look at ⁦@CoachJim4UM⁩ hitting the sled post practice today. pic.twitter.com/5pGnQybevN — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2021

On one hand, Harbaugh spent 14 years as an NFL quarterback, so he’s no pushover. On the other hand, he’s 57 years old now, so this is pretty impressive by that standard.

Harbaugh has shown he’s in his usual top form as he and his team gear up for the 2021 season. Michigan fans will be expecting more wins, so maybe they can use this as an indication of the fact that he’s back to his best as a coach, too.