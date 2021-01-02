Justin Fields explains why Ohio State used more huddles in Sugar Bowl

People who have watched Ohio State all season may have noticed some different tactics being adopted in the Sugar Bowl, especially on offense. According to quarterback Justin Fields, that was intentional.

The Buckeyes played a bit more slowly on offense and used the huddle more in their win over Clemson. Fields said this was due to concern that the Tigers might be stealing their signals.

“We just didn’t want them stealing our signals. That’s pretty much why we huddled up … more than we usually do,” Fields said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

If the Buckeyes wanted to spend the week putting Clemson’s shady tactics in the forefront of people’s minds, they certainly seem to have succeeded. Coach Ryan Day made it a talking point heading into the game, and it was clear Ohio State were aware of it and took steps to prevent it. Given the fact that they scored 49 points, it certainly seems to have worked.