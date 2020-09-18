Justin Fields wants a special perk if Ohio State wins national title

Now that the team will be playing this fall, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of a handful of teams that could win the national title. Justin Fields wants more than just a ring if they can pull it off.

Fields believes that the Buckeyes deserve an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary if the team can claim a championship in 2020.

"It's definitely going to go down in the history books" how the team fought to get a season played. Fields says he thinks if they win a championship, they deserve a "30 For 30" documentary. — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) September 18, 2020

Fields has a point. The Buckeyes, led by their quarterback, were among the teams that pushed hardest for a fall season after the Big Ten initially canceled it. The efforts paid off, as the conference reversed course this week.

Fields will be a Heisman Trophy candidate as well. Add in Ohio State’s title aspirations and they could be quite the story in 2020.