Friday, September 18, 2020

Justin Fields wants a special perk if Ohio State wins national title

September 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Justin Fields

Now that the team will be playing this fall, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of a handful of teams that could win the national title. Justin Fields wants more than just a ring if they can pull it off.

Fields believes that the Buckeyes deserve an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary if the team can claim a championship in 2020.

Fields has a point. The Buckeyes, led by their quarterback, were among the teams that pushed hardest for a fall season after the Big Ten initially canceled it. The efforts paid off, as the conference reversed course this week.

Fields will be a Heisman Trophy candidate as well. Add in Ohio State’s title aspirations and they could be quite the story in 2020.

