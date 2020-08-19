Lane Kiffin calls for free transfers for players with postponed seasons

Coaches in rival college football conferences sense opportunity after the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to cancel the 2020 fall season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin called for a penalty-free transfer for players in the two conferences and criticized the NCAA for not allowing it.

“Kids are having their schools or their conferences deciding to shut down, so they can’t play, and a lot of them have a lot of money on the line with the next level, or they just want to play their last year,” Kiffin said, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN. “So it’s really unfortunate that the NCAA is not allowing them to transfer and be eligible immediately. We’re being told that won’t even go into a waiver process, so I feel really bad for those kids. It’s not their fault. Why can’t they come play somewhere? That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

This is not likely to be something the NCAA wants to touch. Allowing this could significant hurt Big Ten and Pac-12 schools far beyond 2020. It could also shift the balance of power further toward the SEC and other conferences that play. That’s probably not something the NCAA wants to play a role in enabling.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 shutdown may already be having a similar impact even without transfer waivers. Some recruits have said schools are trying to use the conference cancellations to get them to flip their commitments for 2021 and beyond.

