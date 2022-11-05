Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”

A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.

Top 25 Most Likable/Unlikable Head Coaches pic.twitter.com/iN9kNzaDXj — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 4, 2022

Kiffin is used to being a polarized figure who is both beloved and despised. So he wasn’t about to feed in to the lovefest.

He tweeted a response and used emojis to call the list “rat poison.”

“Rat poison” of course is Nick Saban’s famous phrase that cautions people against reading the positive press clippings about them for fear that it will get to their head and lead to poor performance.

Kiffin seemed to mockingly use the phrase, but now he uses it with such regularity that he seems to have adopted it himself.

Coming off a big win at Texas A&M last weekend, the Rebels have the week off. They’re preparing for a big home game against the Crimson Tide in Oxford next weekend.