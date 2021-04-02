Lane Kiffin has funny response to Nick Saban’s ‘Taliban’ joke

Lane Kiffin had a funny and appropriate response to Nick Saban’s “Taliban” joke.

Saban was a guest speaker for a coaching clinic on Tuesday. During his speech, Saban, a noted defensive-minded head coach, grumbled about how difficult some of the offensive minds have made things on him. Saban jokingly called these offensive geniuses members of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Kiffin saw the video and responded on Twitter. He pointed out that Alabama’s offense has become every bit as explosive as the opposing offenses that frustrate Saban. Kiffin concluded that makes Saban a Taliban member too since he has bought in.

Have you watched your offense lately?? @CoachSark ran a lot of the same plays we do and worked under your guidance. So doesn’t that also make you one of us since you have bought in?? @AlabamaFTBL @OleMissFB https://t.co/UxocxpG5LU — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 1, 2021

It’s hard to disagree.

Saban recognized he had to remake Alabama’s offensive style. That’s why he brought Kiffin in as offensive coordinator in 2014. Since then, the Tide have also had Steve Sarkisian as their OC.

Saban may still regard himself as a defensive guy, but there is no doubt that Alabama’s offense has become everything the head coach finds to be so difficult to defend. That’s a good thing for the Crimson Tide.