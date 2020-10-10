LSU stuffed four times at goal line to end shocking upset loss

The Missouri Tigers made a goal line stand for the ages to pull off a huge upset of LSU in Baton Rouge.

Down four with 37 seconds left, LSU had the ball inside the Missouri 1, needing only to punch it in to effectively clinch a win. They couldn’t do it, as running back Tyrion Davis-Price was stuffed on first and second down. Missouri’s defense held firm on third and fourth down as well, breaking up two consecutive Myles Brennan pass attempts.

MIZZOU HOLDS LSU ON THE 1-YARD LINE pic.twitter.com/29dkNOa3fg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 10, 2020

That’s a brutal way to lose for LSU. All they needed was a little push up front to get into the end zone, but it didn’t happen for them.

Coach Ed Orgeron will likely have to answer some questions about this loss, which drops the reigning national champions to 1-2. It won’t just be his offense he has to answer for, either.