 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 10, 2020

LSU stuffed four times at goal line to end shocking upset loss

October 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

LSU Tigers

The Missouri Tigers made a goal line stand for the ages to pull off a huge upset of LSU in Baton Rouge.

Down four with 37 seconds left, LSU had the ball inside the Missouri 1, needing only to punch it in to effectively clinch a win. They couldn’t do it, as running back Tyrion Davis-Price was stuffed on first and second down. Missouri’s defense held firm on third and fourth down as well, breaking up two consecutive Myles Brennan pass attempts.

That’s a brutal way to lose for LSU. All they needed was a little push up front to get into the end zone, but it didn’t happen for them.

Coach Ed Orgeron will likely have to answer some questions about this loss, which drops the reigning national champions to 1-2. It won’t just be his offense he has to answer for, either.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus