Miami lands big commitment from 5-star safety James Williams

The University of Miami landed a big commitment on Tuesday from 5-star safety James Williams.

Williams, who attends American Heritage Plantation in Florida, announced his commitment on social media, saying he was shutting down his recruitment and remaining in the state.

I know my momma prond of what her son becoming #Blessed pic.twitter.com/Iqye4iTPou — James Williams (@Begreat_20) July 22, 2020

Miami head coach Manny Diaz reacted proudly to the news, tweeting some eyeballs in anticipation of the announcement:

— Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 22, 2020

And then Diaz tweeted this clip proudly:

247 Sports’ composite rankings have Williams listed as the No. 9 player in the country, No. 1 athlete in the country, and No. 1 player in Florida for the 2021 recruiting class. He had offers from numerous top programs and chose Miami over all of them, including Georgia, LSU and Alabama, among others.