Miami lands big commitment from 5-star safety James Williams

July 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Miami Hurricanes

The University of Miami landed a big commitment on Tuesday from 5-star safety James Williams.

Williams, who attends American Heritage Plantation in Florida, announced his commitment on social media, saying he was shutting down his recruitment and remaining in the state.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz reacted proudly to the news, tweeting some eyeballs in anticipation of the announcement:

And then Diaz tweeted this clip proudly:

247 Sports’ composite rankings have Williams listed as the No. 9 player in the country, No. 1 athlete in the country, and No. 1 player in Florida for the 2021 recruiting class. He had offers from numerous top programs and chose Miami over all of them, including Georgia, LSU and Alabama, among others.

