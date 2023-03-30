Michigan memorializes flag from Ohio State game

Michigan ended a drought that lasted more than two decades when they defeated Ohio State in Columbus last season, and many felt the way they celebrated the feat was classless. The Wolverines clearly have no regrets, however.

Following their dominant 45-23 win at Ohio State last year, Michigan players gathered at midfield and planted their team flag on the famous block “O” logo (video here).

That same flag is now on display at Michigan’s football facility, Schembechler Hall. As ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg noted, the block “M” flag from last year’s game is mounted on a platform inside the Towsley Museum lobby that reads “The Game.” The display also features a photo of Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett carrying the flag and a famous Bo Schembechler quote: “Those who stay will be champions.”

Jim Harbaugh was asked about the flag plant before the Big Ten Championship Game last year. The Wolverines coach said at the time that he wants to put the flag in Michigan’s museum, and that request has been fulfilled.

We saw one star quarterback pull the flag plant move a few years ago and later apologize for it. Michigan’s new display proves they could not be less sorry.