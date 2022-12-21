 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 21, 2022

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

December 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him.

Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana.

Tuttle threw for 901 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 total games with Indiana. He was beat out for the Hoosiers’ starting job this past season by Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Tuttle suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Penn State on Nov. 5, the lone game in which he played in 2022.

Tuttle, a former four-star recruit out of San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, committed to Utah in 2018. He played one season there before transferring to Indiana.

Article Tags

Jack TuttleMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus