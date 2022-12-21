Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him.
Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana.
Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT
— Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) December 20, 2022
Tuttle threw for 901 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 total games with Indiana. He was beat out for the Hoosiers’ starting job this past season by Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Tuttle suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Penn State on Nov. 5, the lone game in which he played in 2022.
Tuttle, a former four-star recruit out of San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, committed to Utah in 2018. He played one season there before transferring to Indiana.