Nick Saban explains how spring football could become ‘a JV season’

Several top college football players are expected to declare for the NFL Draft next year rather than take part in a spring season, and Alabama coach Nick Saban expects that to significantly impact the product on the field.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Tuesday morning, Saban said he feels terrible for the players who want to have a chance to compete and improve their value to NFL teams this fall. The six-time national champion believes conferences that postpone play until the spring will be looking at “sort of a JV season.”

“I think one of the real consequences of this is, if you’re a junior or a senior and you have an NFL grade, are you going to play in the spring?” Saban said. “Or is that going to become sort of a JV season with a lot of these juniors and seniors opting out?”

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough reports that several college players have already said they won’t take part in a spring season, as they would be concerned about suffering an injury so close to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already postponed their seasons, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still hoping to play in the fall. Should the SEC stick to its current plan, Saban is confident in Alabama continuing to create a “safe environment” for student athletes. He also noted that students have to make the right decisions when they’re outside of practice and the team facility, and he has tried to spread that message beyond just his team.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been perhaps the most outspoken star player about his disappointment in the Big Ten postponing the season. He’s going to some great lengths in an attempt to have the season reinstated, but that’s almost certainly not going to happen. With Fields projected to be one of the top players selected in next year’s draft, it’s likely he and other top players have played their last collegiate snaps.