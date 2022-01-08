 Skip to main content
Nick Saban goes viral for stylish leather jacket

January 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban on the sidelines

Nick Saban went viral for his stylish look upon arriving in Indianapolis for Monday night’s national championship game.

The Alabama coach arrived with his team in Indy on Friday night. Saban was seen wearing a brown leather jacket.

Alabama’s players were loving Saban’s vintage jacket.

Not only did Saban bring the style, but he also brought the jokes.

Fans saw Saban in the jacket and automatically were picking Bama to win easily. They had that much confidence after seeing his swag.

As for the jacket, Saban’s daughter said on Instagram that Nick has had it for 30 years.

“It’s a classic,” Kristen Saban wrote on her Instagram story. “Leather never goes out of style.”

You know what else doesn’t go out of style? All the winning Saban does with the Tide. He’ll be looking for yet another national championship. Saban has won seven national championships, six with Alabama.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

.

