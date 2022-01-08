Nick Saban goes viral for stylish leather jacket

Nick Saban went viral for his stylish look upon arriving in Indianapolis for Monday night’s national championship game.

The Alabama coach arrived with his team in Indy on Friday night. Saban was seen wearing a brown leather jacket.

Saban showed up in Indianapolis smiling and wearing a damn leather bomber jacket.. Bama by 40!!🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/eyGQEeVXom — Greg McGee🥋 (@McGeeGregbama67) January 8, 2022

Nick Saban on Alabama’s preparation this week: “The focus has been good. The players have been good” pic.twitter.com/BrYKqso6Dc — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 7, 2022

Alabama’s players were loving Saban’s vintage jacket.

Alabama DB Jordan Battle on the leather jacket Nick Saban wore on flight to Indy: "To see he has some swag, brings joy to my heart” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 8, 2022

Jordan Battle on Nick Saban's bomber jacket: "I didn't know he had that swag to him." — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 8, 2022

Bryce Young on Nick Saban's jacket: "Coach's jacket was fly. Coach is always going to step out in something we haven't seen before. That's to be expected." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 8, 2022

Not only did Saban bring the style, but he also brought the jokes.

First think Nick Saban said when he rolled in to do the interview: “Why aren’t we doing this outside?” Fresh off a flight and the man has jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/H0PzNrupKP — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) January 7, 2022

Fans saw Saban in the jacket and automatically were picking Bama to win easily. They had that much confidence after seeing his swag.

As for the jacket, Saban’s daughter said on Instagram that Nick has had it for 30 years.

“It’s a classic,” Kristen Saban wrote on her Instagram story. “Leather never goes out of style.”

You know what else doesn’t go out of style? All the winning Saban does with the Tide. He’ll be looking for yet another national championship. Saban has won seven national championships, six with Alabama.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports