Video: Nick Saban hilariously trashes offensive coaches during coaching summit

Coaching defense has become tougher in college football in recent years as offenses get more talented and schemes get more complicated. That fact really bugs Nick Saban.

Saban was a guest on the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic on Thursday, where he appeared as part of a virtual summit. He was in midseason form as well, jokingly comparing offensive coaches to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Nick Saban's message to the offensive coaches of America pic.twitter.com/IFYKbF5Mb4 — James Light (@JamesALight) April 1, 2021

“I can’t sit in church without shaking my leg or my hands start shaking because I’m worried about what you guys are going to do next,” Saban said. “So I do respect you, but I still think you’re part of the Taliban.”

Saban does, in fact, have a sense of humor. His former players will attest to that. It’s also easy to imagine Saban sitting in church stressing about the offense he’ll be facing next week, so this more or less checks out.