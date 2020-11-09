Officers placed on leave over allegations they ‘violated’ LSU’s Koy Moore

Three Baton Rouge police officers were placed on administrative leave Monday following an alleged incident with LSU wide receiver Koy Moore.

Moore said in a social media post on Sunday that he was “violated” by police officers the night before. The freshman claimed the officers approached him with the assumption that he was carrying drugs and a gun. He said he was “violated multiple times” by the officers, who unzipped his pants in search of a weapon he informed them he did not have. Here’s Moore’s full post:

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Monday that the three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to WAFB 9.

Both LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and athletic director Scott Woodward addressed the alleged incident in statements. Orgeron spoke of the importance of social justice and combating racism. Woodward expressed “full faith” in the Baton Rouge Police Department’s investigation and said LSU is offering Moore “every available resource.”

My thoughts on Koy Moore’s situation pic.twitter.com/Cqt7d4Vv1a — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) November 9, 2020

Statement from LSU AD Scott Woodward on Saturday Incident pic.twitter.com/C0YzMZ2Bxw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 9, 2020

Moore has eight catches for 70 yards in his freshman season with the Tigers.