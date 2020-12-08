Ohio State-Michigan game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Ohio State is in danger of being ruled ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game, as their upcoming game against Michigan has officially been canceled.

Michigan announced on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes will not be played. The school cited an “increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.”

The cancelation could have huge implications for Ohio State. Prior to the season, the Big Ten decided that teams that play fewer than six games will not be eligible to take part in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State is 5-0 and ranked the No. 4 team in the country, but playing only five games total would hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

One Big Ten athletic director said last week that the six-game rule could change if Ohio State is unable to play a sixth game.

Ohio State is the only Big Ten team that will receive College Football Playoff considerations, so it would not be a surprise if the conference adjusts its own rule. Urban Meyer recently urged the Big Ten to do just that and explained why it is the right thing.