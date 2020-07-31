Pac-12 releases new full football schedule

The Pac-12 is still planning to begin its football season in the fall, and the conference released its full schedule on Friday.

The season was originally supposed to begin on Aug. 29, but opening week has been pushed back nearly a month to Sept. 26. Each team will play 10 games, with the Pac-12 title game being held at one of the conference’s venues rather than Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Some rivalry games will be held the first weekend, with Arizona taking on Arizona State and USC beginning its season against UCLA.

Here’s the full schedule and official Pac-12 announcement:

Eliminating non-conference games and shortening the schedule gives schools more flexibility. Each team has a bye week and the Pac-12 championship will be held two weeks after the end of the regular season, which gives the conference two open weeks in case games need to be rescheduled.

One Power Five conference has reportedly informed schools that there may not be football in the fall, but it would not be a surprise if other conferences follow the Pac-12’s lead.