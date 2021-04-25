Report: Central Michigan QB John Keller shot in chest at party

A Central Michigan football player is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot early Saturday morning.

According to Christian Booher of Central Michigan life, sophomore quarterback John Keller was shot in the chest during an off-campus party near Central Michigan’s Mount Pleasant Campus. Police were called to the Deerfield Village Apartment complex following reports of gunshots.

Police say an investigation determined that a fight broke out at the party shortly after several individuals arrived. The Isabella Sheriff’s Department says someone went to a vehicle during the fight to retrieve a gun and began firing shots. Keller and another unnamed individual were wounded. Keller is said to be in critical condition while the other victim is in stable condition.

Keller’s family has organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses. The fundraiser states that Keller was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant and is fighting for his life at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Mich.

Keller transferred to Central Michigan after spending one redshirt season at Cincinnati. He did not play in 2020 due to transfer eligibility rules.