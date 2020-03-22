Ryan Day offers ‘coaching tips’ to get through coronavirus pandemic

Times are strange and confusing right now, and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is here to try and get us through them.

Day gave an excellent pep talk about looking out for mental health while so many people are in isolation or quarantine. Day recommended going outside and not being afraid to get treatment if anyone feels they need it, and also imparted some of the same lessons he tries to teach his Ohio State players.

We are in this together! Here are a few ‘coaching tips’ on how we can stay mentally healthy during this time. #gobucks #fight pic.twitter.com/FjLMoRg5X0 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 22, 2020

This is a pretty great pep talk, and it’s all important stuff. Coaches have been giving some good messages during this time, even one afflicted by the virus. We wouldn’t mind making things like these more regular.