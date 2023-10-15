Shedeur Sanders’ Instagram account made a regrettable post during loss to Stanford

A post from Shedeur Sanders’ Instagram account went viral on social media following Colorado’s loss to Stanford on Friday.

The Buffaloes built a massive 29-0 lead at halftime against the Cardinal at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Fans noticed that a story post from the Colorado quarterback’s Instagram account went up during the halftime break. The post was promoting a link to buy his merch.

However, Stanford came storming back in the second half and managed to pull off a 46-43 comeback win in double overtime. The Instagram post was understandably ridiculed online following the result.

Shedeur posting Merch at halftime on his story is the cherry on top 😭 pic.twitter.com/lKcyC1NwHg — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 14, 2023

There’s a good chance that Sanders has someone helping him manage his Instagram account, which has more than 1.7 million followers. It seems unlikely that Sanders personally went through the trouble of crafting the post on his phone in the middle of a football game. Nonetheless, it’s probably a post that was better left in the drafts up until Colorado actually secured the victory.

The stunning loss led to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders challenging his players after the game.

The younger Sanders finished with a solid stat line of 400 passing yards with 5 touchdowns. However, the Colorado QB’s lone interception sealed the Buffaloes’ defeat in double overtime.