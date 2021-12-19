South Carolina State WR Shaq Davis does Deion Sanders dance in front of Coach Prime

South Carolina State got the best of Jackson State on Saturday, but at least one player showed some respect for Deion Sanders in a nice way.

The Bulldogs beat Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers 31-10 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. South Carolina State receiver Shaq Davis had five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

After one of his touchdown catches, Davis tried to do the Deion Sanders dance in front of Prime, who is Jackson State’s coach.

His version of the dance could use some work. He shuffled more than high-stepped it, but we appreciate the effort. Sanders seemed to appreciate it too.

Deion received the Eddie Robinson Award for the top coach in FCS after his team went 11-2. Losing the bowl game wasn’t the ideal finish, but the 11-2 season was better than most people expected from them.