Texas A&M QB James Foster enters transfer portal

James Foster is looking for a new school.

Foster, who has spent the past two years at Texas A&M, is entering the transfer portal, AL.com’s Matt Zenitz reported on Friday.

Foster was a four-star recruit out of Montgomery, Ala. coming out of high school. He redshirted in 2018 and was behind Kellen Mond and Zach Calzada on the depth chart last year.

Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies and was 3/9 for 30 yards last season.

Foster’s decision to enter the portal comes four days after his cousin did the same.