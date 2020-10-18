UCF’s Daniel Obarski, Quadry Jones get into it after missed field goal

Daniel Obarski and Quadry Jones got into it after the kicker missed a field goal attempt that likely would have won the game for UCF on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Central Florida was down 50-49 to Memphis and had a 4th-and-2 at the Tigers’ 22-yard line with just over 20 seconds left. They decided to try a 40-yard field goal with Obarski, who hooked the kick. The miss gave the ball to Memphis, which ran out the clock to win the game.

Obarski was upset with himself over the miss and even got into it with backup quarterback Quadry Jones on the sideline.

Please do not fight your kicker pic.twitter.com/Wmbzmh8oNp — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 18, 2020

In addition to the missed field goal, Obarski went 3-for-4 on extra point attempts. Those points he left on the board really cost UCF.

The Knights are now 2-2, while Memphis is 2-1.