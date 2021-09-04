Video: Duke RB Jordan Waters absolutely runs over defender

Jordan Waters scored an impressive touchdown during Duke’s game against Charlotte on Friday night.

Duke was down 10-0 in the second quarter against the 49ers. They had a 3rd-and-9 from the Charlotte three and dumped off a pass to Waters. Waters did the rest.

First he ran over one defender whom he pushed to the turf. Then he ran past another defender and straight into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown.

That was impressive.

That got Duke on the board and gave them some momentum. They scored another touchdown on their next possession, taking the lead. That was Waters’ first career receiving touchdown, and he made it a special one.