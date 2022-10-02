Video: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes ridiculous touchdown catch

Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton made an absolutely ridiculous catch on Saturday.

The Flames beat Old Dominion 38-24. Lofton only had 2 catches in the win, but one of his catches really stood out.

Take a look at this 34-yard touchdown catch made by Lofton in the end zone. He snatched the ball out of the air with one hand, reaching across his body with the hand and going backhand style.

YOU'RE KIDDING @jaivianlofton 😱

One-handed, in the back of the end-zone. 🔥 TOUCHDOWN FLAMES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MBcymM2O5X — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) October 1, 2022

That was amazing. When players make 1-handed grabs, usually they’re reaching towards the side of the body their hand is on, or reaching up in the air. He reached over doing the reverse motion!

Liberty also rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Flames are now 4-1 with a loss to Wake Forest. They should be tested later in the season when they face BYU and Arkansas in consecutive games.