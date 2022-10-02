 Skip to main content
Video: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes ridiculous touchdown catch

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jaivian Lofton makes a catch

Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton made an absolutely ridiculous catch on Saturday.

The Flames beat Old Dominion 38-24. Lofton only had 2 catches in the win, but one of his catches really stood out.

Take a look at this 34-yard touchdown catch made by Lofton in the end zone. He snatched the ball out of the air with one hand, reaching across his body with the hand and going backhand style.

That was amazing. When players make 1-handed grabs, usually they’re reaching towards the side of the body their hand is on, or reaching up in the air. He reached over doing the reverse motion!

Liberty also rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Flames are now 4-1 with a loss to Wake Forest. They should be tested later in the season when they face BYU and Arkansas in consecutive games.

